03/09 - Tommy's tiredness puts him in danger

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 3rd September
Coronation Street Episode Guide

Monday 3rd September - Episode 1
An exhausted Tommy tries to work as many shifts as possible at the security firm to pay off his debt to Tyrone. 
 
Kirsty reminds Tyrone it's pay day for Tommy and says she'll deal with it. She demands the cash from Tommy, but it's Tina who later takes it to Kirsty. Tina is furious - but will Kirsty's rage spin out of control?
 
Elsewhere, Steve secures Ryan a job at Dev's kebab shop - a position Tracy originally turned down. But when Tracy sees Ryan working there, she hatches a plan. She goes back to see Dev and arrives at the kebab shop announcing that she's Ryan's new assistant.
 
Also, Eileen pays a lot to replace Paul's missing vase. But what will he say when he realises the crack that's been in it for years has disappeared?
 

 



28/08/2012
