Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 3rd September

Monday 3rd September - Episode 2

When Kirsty hears Julie's plans to move, she slyly mentions that Jason's selling his flat. When Julie later asks Jason for a viewing, Tina worries she'll be homeless. She's furious when she finds out Kirsty told Julie the flat was for sale.

Kirsty's mischief continues when she claims Tommy's delivered the wrong pizza. He replaces it but as a result is late for his security job. He hurries to work in the pizza van - but his tiredness puts him in danger.

Elsewhere, Michelle and Steve are surprised to discover Tracy is Ryan's new workmate. Tracy tries her best to seduce Ryan - and he slowly succumbs.

Also, Eileen confesses all to Paul - fortunately, he takes it well and the pair agree to make the house their own.