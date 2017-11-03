27/10 - John's injured in high-speed crash

In this article









Coronation Street Episode Guide- Thursday 27th October



Will Rosie’s desperate cries go unheard?



As she recites the evidence over and over to a crazed John, Kevin and Jason come to her rescue as they break into the flat and find the horrible scene.



Tension reaches an all time high as John makes a run for and Kevin runs after him! Jumping into his car John veers off towards court but in a police-cop move Kevin shunts him off the road and John spins out of control...



At the same time Fiz is ready to hear the verdict of the trial- will she be found guilty as the real murderer lies unconscious in a car?



Elsewhere Chris is becoming an increasing problem in Cheryl and Lloyd’s relationship as the couple row after Lloyd suggests moving to a hospice. Will Chris finally get what he wants as he moves in for the kill with Cheryl?



