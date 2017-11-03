>
>
Coronation Street

27/10 - John's injured in high-speed crash

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide- Thursday 27th October
In this article
Coronation Street Episode Guide- Thursday 27th October

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Thursday 27th October
SPOILER ALERT

Will Rosie’s desperate cries go unheard?

As she recites the evidence over and over to a crazed John, Kevin and Jason come to her rescue as they break into the flat and find the horrible scene.

Tension reaches an all time high as John makes a run for and Kevin runs after him! Jumping into his car John veers off towards court but in a police-cop move Kevin shunts him off the road and John spins out of control...

At the same time Fiz is ready to hear the verdict of the trial- will she be found guilty as the real murderer lies unconscious in a car?

Elsewhere Chris is becoming an increasing problem in Cheryl and Lloyd’s relationship as the couple row after Lloyd suggests moving to a hospice. Will Chris finally get what he wants as he moves in for the kill with Cheryl?

24/10/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         