29/12 - Will Sophie and Sian get hitched?

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 29th December



It's the big day for Sophie and Sian but will the episode with Amber have given her doubts?



Kevin takes his daughter aside and tells her that if she's having second thoughts it's not too late to call things off. But Sophie assures him that she is doing the right thing! As the service gets into full swing Sally and Janet looks like they couldn't be happier.



But the moment could be ruined when Sophie stumbles over her vows. Overcome with emotion and nerves Sophie struggles to get the words out, but will Kevin misread the signals and drop her daughter in it?



Elsewhere, will Karl's temptation to gamble get the better of him when Stella receives a large wadge of cash from her Great Aunt? Gail and Eva disagree as Nick looks a flat; whilst Steve and Tracy prepare for their wedding. Becky tries to pick herself up.



