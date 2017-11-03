09/01 - Will Stella discover Peter's affair?

In this article





Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 9th January Ep.1



Coronation Street Episode Guide Monday 9th January

SPOILER ALERT



After spotting the necklace around Carla's neck, Stella wants to tell Leanne her suspicions but Karl urges her to stay well out of it. However, when Leanne opens up to Stella about Peter's counselling sessions working so well, Stella feels torn.



At the same time, Carla is shaken by the news that Sally and Frank are now an item. Knowing how this will look to a jury, Carla has a wobble in the pub and Peter instinctively reaches out to her before Carla tries to cover it up. But Stella has seen it all and drags Peter out the back, demanding to know what's going on!



Meanwhile, Tina confronts Kirsty about Rita's speeding ticket. After a trip to the police station Kirsty reveals that it was all a big misunderstanding and she's sorted it all out for Rita. This only convinces Tina more that Kirsty is out to get her and tells Tyrone about her theories - but will he believe her?



Elsewhere Becky and Steve clash again; Sally comforts Frank over the death of his father; while the Alahans celebrate the big 21 for Amber.





