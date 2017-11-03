In this article





Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 9th January Ep.2

SPOILER ALERT



If you thought that Peter would trip up, think again. The master of the cover-up, Peter tells Stella that he bought the necklace for Leanne, but seeing Carla with the same necklace already, he returned the gift - will Stella be convinced?



Meanwhile, Anne tells Frank and Sally that it was Carl's lies that killed her husband. With her emotions set to erupt, she storms round to the factory to tell Carla exactly what she thinks of her. But she arrives just as Carla is telling Peter that he is the only thing keeping her going. As Anne says he piece and leaves Carla fumes, but how much did Anne hear?



Elsewhere, annoyed that everyone has been taken in by Kirsty, including Rita, Tina leaves the shop followed by Tyrone. Back at the house Kirsty threatens Tina with more trouble is she doesn't keep out of her way when Tyrone walks through the door. Kirsty immediately goes into damage control, but has Tyrone heard enough?



Also, Danny asks Becky out on a date; Sunita is fed up of being taken for granted by Dev, and Faye is annoyed when he quiet night with Anna is interrupted by Owen, Katy and Joseph.



