13/02 - Is Kirsty having an affair

In this article













Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 13th February



Coronation Street Episode Guide Monday 13th February

SPOILER ALERT



The plot thickens when Tommy overhears Kirsty arranging a lunch date with a guy called Nathan. Suspicious, he decides to follow her...



As he watches them through the window of a bar he sees Kirsty affectionately greet Nathan. Convinced she's having an affair, will Tommy break the news to Tyrone?



Meanwhile Julie's shocked when she finds out how much of a mess Eileen has got herself into. Realising how unhealthy Paul and Lesley living at no.11 will be for her friend she tackles Eileen over her decision to let them move in.



But stubborn Eileen stands firm - it's temporary and it's the right thing to do. But when Lesley catches Paul and Eileen getting cosy will Lesley's reaction make Eileen doubt her decision and realise the severity?



Elsewhere Brian confides reveals to Ken that he and Julie are trying for a baby but will he reveal the secret he's been hiding from Julie? Jason is forced to move into the flat with Tina; while Simon doesn't hide the fact he hates Carla.







The plot thickens when Tommy overhears Kirsty arranging a lunch date with a guy called Nathan. Suspicious, he decides to follow her...As he watches them through the window of a bar he sees Kirsty affectionately greet Nathan. Convinced she's having an affair, will Tommy break the news to Tyrone?Meanwhile Julie's shocked when she finds out how much of a mess Eileen has got herself into. Realising how unhealthy Paul and Lesley living at no.11 will be for her friend she tackles Eileen over her decision to let them move in.But stubborn Eileen stands firm - it's temporary and it's the right thing to do. But when Lesley catches Paul and Eileen getting cosy will Lesley's reaction make Eileen doubt her decision and realise the severity?Elsewhere Brian confides reveals to Ken that he and Julie are trying for a baby but will he reveal the secret he's been hiding from Julie? Jason is forced to move into the flat with Tina; while Simon doesn't hide the fact he hates Carla.