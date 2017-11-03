In this article













Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 13th February Ep.2

SPOILER ALERT



After following Kirsty, Tommy wastes no time in telling Tina and the pair are convinced that Kirsty must be playing away, but have they got it all wrong?



With all the proof they need they voice their suspicions to a horrified Tyrone who confronts Kirsty. He accuses her of having an affair and angrily asks whether the baby is really his...hurt and angry will Kirsty explain herself?



Meanwhile in turmoil over his lie Brian goes to see Dr. Carter about getting his vasectomy reversed. But there's another twist in the tale - Julie drops a bombshell, she's already pregnant!



Elsewhere Eileen is starting to realise what it means to look after someone with alzheimer's. She comes to the conclusion that while Paul and Lesley are under her roof together they can only be friends.



Also on the Street a visit to the doctor reveals that both Gail and Audrey have high blood pressure and should give up alcohol; Simon continues to make life very difficult for Peter and Carla by refusing to go home from the Barlow's.







