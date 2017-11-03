23/04 - Audrey has a heart attack!

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 23rd April Ep.1

Coronation Street Episode Guide Monday 23rd April

SPOILER ALERT



Audrey presents an unimpressed David and Kylie with the injunction she got in court - she's now legally in control again.



But David is appalled that Audrey has accused him of forcing her to sign over the salon. Unmoved, Audrey tells David she'll see him in court.



Kylie's convinced the injunction was granted on the basis of a lie and still thinks David should continue to revamp the salon as planned.



Audrey's having none of it though and a huge fight ensues with both sides screaming to be heard. Audrey suddenly feels unwell and collapses!



Tommy has started working with Terry and his first task is to hand out flyers for '7th Heaven', Terry's new bar venture. However when a lap-dancer shows up at The Rovers Return for a trial, Tommy realises that the bar is really a strip club!



The residents are disgusted with the plans and with such a public outcry will Tommy have second thoughts?



The secret of who Frank left his share of the factory to his finally revealed as Carla meets with Frank's solicitor. Sean tries to make a second batch of Betty's hotpot for The Rovers. Leanne and Ken are banned from seeing Simon again when Peter finds out about what's going on behind his back.





