Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 23rd April Ep.2

David blames himself for Audrey's suspected heart attack and is terrified when the doctor confirms the diagnosis. The next 48 hours are crucial for Audrey, as Gail and Lewis turn up everyone comes together to support Audrey.



David shows up at the hospital and apologies for everything he's done to Audrey but in her frail state can she forgive him or will his apology come to late?



The residents step up their oppisition to Terry's new lap-dancing venture and arrange a sit-in protest.



Things aren't all roses between Stella and Karl. Sean has a mishap with the hotpot recipe. Carla and Peter have a bust up. Sally and Kevin share a kiss but is it the start of something more?







