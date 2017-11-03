>
>
26/04 - David blames Kylie for Audrey's heart attack

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 26th April

Thursday 26th April
Audrey's doctor's say she can go home to rest as she only suffered a minor heart attack. Gail suggests she and Lewis come to stay with her until she's stronger. Elsewhere family relations are more strained as David still isn't forgiven despite his apology.

He tries to make it up to Audrey by putting the salon back the way she had it but Audrey still doesn't want him back in her life.

Kylie tries to defend their actions but David lashes out at her, blaming her for Audrey's heart attack and claiming she pushed him to take control of the salon for her own gain. How will Kylie react to being accused of being a gold digger.

Kevin and Sally's kiss turned into a sleep over but Kev doesn't want to rush into anything. Unfortunately the pair are busted when the factory girls catch Kev leaving the house! Kevin decides to ask Sally on a date to talk things through but with all the gossip she's not sure what she wants...

Terry tries to oust the residents from their protest at the strip-club by calling the police.


19/04/2012
