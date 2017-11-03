02/02 - Leanne's world is in shreds

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 2nd February



Coronation Street Episode Guide Thursday 2nd February

SPOILER ALERT



After the shock of the trial Leanne's world feels like it's crumbling around her, she pours her heart out to Stella.



But there's more to add to the twisted situation as Leanne reveals that it was Carla and not Frank that ran her over...



Peter finally comes running and tells the usual sorry story but when Leanne realises how much he has lied to her she wonders if they have a future. But as she calms down, she remembers how Peter forgave her for her affair with Nick and suggests maybe she could do the same...



However Peter has got his mind made up. Insisting that he does love Leanne - he admits that with Carla it's special.



But with his family hanging on by a shred, is it really the end of the line?





After the shock of the trial Leanne's world feels like it's crumbling around her, she pours her heart out to Stella.But there's more to add to the twisted situation as Leanne reveals that it was Carla and not Frank that ran her over...Peter finally comes running and tells the usual sorry story but when Leanne realises how much he has lied to her she wonders if they have a future. But as she calms down, she remembers how Peter forgave her for her affair with Nick and suggests maybe she could do the same...However Peter has got his mind made up. Insisting that he does love Leanne - he admits that with Carla it's special.But with his family hanging on by a shred, is it really the end of the line?