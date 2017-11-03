>
>
Coronation Street

03/02 - It's Judgement Day for Frank and Carla

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 3rd February Ep.1
In this article
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 3rd February Ep.1

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Friday 3rd February
SPOILER ALERT

As Peter's decision hits home, Carla heads back to court. Looking around for Peter's face, she is relieved when she spots him - but has he got the news that she's hoping for?

At the same time, Franks lies through his teeth when he's on the stand, painting himself as the victim but will his heart-wrenching tale be enough to fool the jury?

The trial comes to a close and the judge makes it clear that the case hangs on Carla's evidence. As the jury come back we're on the edge of our seats - what will they decide?

Meanwhile Steve cunningly recruits Owen to convert No.13 into two separate flats, much to Tracy's horror!

Elsewhere Brian tells Julie that he's months away from being fired; Milton has a proposal for Roy; while Jason and Rosie get hot and heavy in Owen's van.

24/01/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersJennifer Aniston's dating history
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         