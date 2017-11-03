03/02 - It's Judgement Day for Frank and Carla

In this article







Coronation Street Episode Guide Friday 3rd February

As Peter's decision hits home, Carla heads back to court. Looking around for Peter's face, she is relieved when she spots him - but has he got the news that she's hoping for?



At the same time, Franks lies through his teeth when he's on the stand, painting himself as the victim but will his heart-wrenching tale be enough to fool the jury?



The trial comes to a close and the judge makes it clear that the case hangs on Carla's evidence. As the jury come back we're on the edge of our seats - what will they decide?



Meanwhile Steve cunningly recruits Owen to convert No.13 into two separate flats, much to Tracy's horror!



Elsewhere Brian tells Julie that he's months away from being fired; Milton has a proposal for Roy; while Jason and Rosie get hot and heavy in Owen's van.





