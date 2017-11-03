In this article







Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 3rd February Ep.2

Coronation Street Episode Guide Friday 3rd February

The trial may be over but the ordeal isn't quite done for Carla...



Consumed by then thought that it was Carla and not Frank that ran her over, Stella confronts Carla. She's through with Carla and no-longer believes her about the rape, and Carla is left shaken.



Meanwhile Tracy gives Steve a run for his money when she threatens to report him to the council as he never got permission...will Steve back down?



Elsewhere Rosie and Jason's steamy session in the van lands them in trouble as the hand break slips and the car smashes into the car in front. Jason manages to cover to Owen but when Rosie gleefully tells him that the Gazette is going to run an article about their crash, calling her a 'randy road safety model, Jason panics.



Elsewhere Milton just isn't getting the hint; whist Brian comes up with a plan to save himself from the sack.









