10/08 - Tracy's health dramatically deteriorates

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 10th August

Tracy's moved in with Beth and she still claims to be ill. Later, after she declares that she's been given food poisoning at the cafe, her health takes a dramatic turn for the worst. Has she genuinely been sick all along?



Elsewhere, Tyrone struggles with the fact he might be missing out on being a dad for the second time. He tells Rob what's happened and is moved by the response of his mates.



But he's later angered after hearing Tina and Tommy talking about him and decides to target Chesney.



Also, Anna's worried Mary has an ulterior motive behind her trip away with Roy.