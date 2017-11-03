Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 10th August

>
Coronation Street
10/08 - Tracy's health dramatically deteriorates
Friday 10th August - Episode 2
Tracy is taken to hospital and diagnosed with a severe kidney infection. She's faced with the implications of her one remaining kidney failing. Steve then appears - but will he offer his support?
 
Elsewhere, Mary discovers the hotel rooms she booked for her and Roy have been double booked, so she suggests they sleep in the motor home. But he later gets a guilty conscience and tells her he can't spend the night with her and that they need to go back to Weatherfield.
 
Also, Kevin tries to persuade Tyrone to fight for his baby.



