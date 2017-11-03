10/12 - Carla and Peter arrive back on the Street

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 10th December

Eva's jealous that Nick and Leanne are marrying in Vegas. Eva hatches a plan when Stella admits she wishes she could be there. She tells Leanne that Stella's secretly upset they're getting married abroad.



But it looks like Eva's plan has failed when Leanne talks to Stella and she gives her her blessing. But as Ken, Gail and Stella wave off Nick, Leanne and Simon, Peter steps out of a taxi. And Carla follows!



Elsewhere, David wakes on Tina's sofa with a hangover. Tommy calls at the flat to collect his stuff and is disgusted with Tina when he seens David emerging from the shower. She refuses to explain herself.



Meanwhile, Kylie's in turmoil and her mood is worsened when Tommy tells her what he saw.



Also, Mandy's on a mission to find Stella a new man.