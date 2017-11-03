Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 10th December

Leanne tells Nick they'll have to reschedule the wedding because she's worried Peter will abscond with Simon if she leaves him. Eva is, of course, feeling quietly smug.



But how will Leanne react when she finds out Nick's booked them another wedding on Christmas Day?



Meanwhile, Carla's not thrilled to be back. Peter assures her they're only visiting but when Simon asks him to stay for good, he agrees to think about it.



Later, Peter calls into Carla at work and tells her he wants to stay. She hates the idea and so reaches for the bottle - as Peter proudly tells Ken they're beaten the booze.



Elsewhere, Kylie grabs a crowbar from Gary and Owen's van and starts whacking down the door to Tina's flat. But she's silenced when David tells her Tina's pregnant with Gary and Izzy's baby.



David denies sleeping with Tina and tells Kylie she's done way worse things. she walks off, hurt, and grabs Tommy as revenge!

Also, Mandy sets Stella up on a blind date.