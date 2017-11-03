10/05 - Tina is rushed to hospital

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 10th May

After their tussle, Tina lies unconscious on the floor in a pool of her own blood as a panicked Terry makes his exit.

But bumping straight into Tommy, Terry has to think on his feet and insists that he found Tina like this, lying that Rick is to blame and revealing he would be next!

Tina is rushed to hospital where the doctors tell a heartbroken Tommy that they've sedated her until the swelling on her brain goes down - the next 24 hours will be crucial.

Tommy wants to go to the police, but Terry insists they've got to give Rick what he wants and they should ask Tyrone for money. Seeing no other way out a desperate Tommy tells Tyrone everything and asks for a loan - knowing that Terry is the one to blame for this mess will Tyrone agree?

Meanwhile, frustrated by the rumours Paul asks Eileen to move away from Walford with him. A stunned Eileen lets him down and suggests that he will never be able to focus on her and Lesley should move back home. But Paul makes a shocking decision - what will he do next?

Elsewhere, Sunita lets Karl into the flat and they quickly head for the bedroom, while Kirsty makes an effort with the factory staff but will they give her a second chance?