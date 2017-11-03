10/10 - Ryan and Michelle sort out their problems

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 10th October

Michelle and Ryan iron out their differences after Sally offers to referee their chat. Ryan decides he wants to come home.



Ryan later tells Tracy he thinks they should cool things until he's settled - but she's having none of it. She decides to later pay Michelle and Ryan a visit - and play her best ace card.

Elsewhere, Deirdre tells Ken he has to resign from the board of governors. Ken arrives at Brian's office to resign and things get awkward when Wendy turns up. Brian later begs Deirdre to change her mind as Ken is his most valued governor. Rita provides a voice of reason.

Also, Nick arrives at Roy's Rolls to call a truce, but his patronising comments rub Mary and Anna up the wrong way.