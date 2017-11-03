10/09 - Izzy makes a shocking decision about the surrogacy

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 10th September

It's Katy's 18th birthday and the day of her first appointment at the fertility clinic with Izzy and Gary. Izzy is clearly shaken when the counsellor suggests Katy may not be emotionally mature enough to deal with surrogacy. What if she wants to keep the baby?



Later, it's Katy's party and Chesney snaps at Gary when he suggests she shouldn't be drinking. As the row escalates, Izzy makes a shocking announcement.



Elsewhere, Tina struggles after her drama with Kirsty. She decides to head over to see her and Tyrone with gifts for the baby.



Also, Deirdre returns and is shocked by Tracy's new romance - but Ryan soon wins her over, and Gloria riles Sean when she runs the pub for the day.