Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 10th September

Izzy tells everyone she can't let Katy be her surrogate because she doesn't want it to tear her family apart. Gary's cross he didn't get a say in her decision. Izzy's worried about what she's doing to Gary and tells him he should have a chance at having a family. She makes a heartbreaking decision.



Elsewhere, Jason tells Tina and Tommy he wants them out of the flat. They row, and Tina flees.



Also, Gloria continues to make changes in the pub - including asking Karl to help behind the bar. Stella returns and kicks Karl out before rowing with her mum.