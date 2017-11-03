>
Coronation Street
10/09 - Izzy makes a shocking decision about the surrogacy
  
Coronation Street Episode Guide

Monday 10th September - Episode 2
Izzy tells everyone she can't let Katy be her surrogate because she doesn't want it to tear her family apart. Gary's cross he didn't get a say in her decision. Izzy's worried about what she's doing to Gary and tells him he should have a chance at having a family. She makes a heartbreaking decision.
 
Elsewhere, Jason tells Tina and Tommy he wants them out of the flat. They row, and Tina flees.
 
Also, Gloria continues to make changes in the pub - including asking Karl to help behind the bar. Stella returns and kicks Karl out before rowing with her mum.



