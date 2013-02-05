>
>
Coronation Street

11/02 - Tyrone is desperate to leave the country | Coronation Street spoilers

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 11th February
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 11th February

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Monday 11th February - Episode 1
SPOILER ALERT

A desperate Tyrone begs Fiz to phone her brother Chesney and ask him for money - he's desperate to get out of the country with Ruby. Chesney is understandably worried to hear about his sister's involvement in the drama.
 
Meanwhile, Kirsty decides to do a public appeal for baby Ruby.
 
Elsewhere, Izzy and Gary take Faye to the cinema to cheer her up. But Faye has cooked up a plan to see Tim again and when she gives them the slip, Anna starts to panic.
 
Also, Roy worries Sylvia could be ill when she makes out she's lost her watch and then is cagey about an appointment she's got in town.



05/02/2013
