11/02 - Tyrone is desperate to leave the country
  
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 11th February

Monday 11th February - Episode 2
SPOILER ALERT

Katy tries to convince Chesney not to meet up with Fiz but he ignores her. As he hands Fiz the cash and passports he tries to make her see that the police will catch up with them eventually.
 
Elsewhere, Tim takes Faye back to No. 6 and explains that she lied to him and said Anna had approved their meetings. Though Anna believes him, she's not prepared when he tells her he wants visiting rights.
 
Also, Ray follows Syliva into town and is horrified to see her being manhandled out of a casino - does she have a gambling problem?
 



05/02/2013
