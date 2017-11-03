>
Coronation Street

11/01 - Kylie finds out some shocking news

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 11th January
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 11th January

Coronation Street Episoide Guide

Friday 11th January - Episode 1
SPOILER ALERT

Kylie's feeling odd and she can't put her finger on why. She feigns illness and insists David leaves her at home to rest. But when another man calls at the house, she drops a bombshell on him. She's pregnant.
 
Elsewhere, Karl wakes up on Stella's sofa with a hangover and tells her how much he wishes they were still together. Stella, though, insists she has no such regrets and tells him she's glad he didn't read her text. Karl is bemused.
 
Also, Mary agrees to do the food at the bistro at the last minute. When she struggles to cope, Hayley persuades Roy to help, keen that they end their feud.



01/01/2013
