Coronation Street
11/01 - Kylie finds out some shocking news
  
Friday 11th January

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 11th January


Coronation Street Episoide Guide

Friday 11th January - Episode 2
SPOILER ALERT

Kylie's news of her pregnancy leaves one man shellshocked. He tries to persuade her to have an abortion - they can't risk the baby being his and not David's. Kylie's sick with worry and confides in Eva to try and help her make a decision.
 
Elsewhere, Sunita confronts Karl about his night on Stella's sofa and is surprised when he readily admits it. But everything changes when he tells her he knows she deleted Stella's text all those months ago and lured him in.
 
Also, Rob steps up his campaign against Carla and Nick and Leanne's relationship takes another shock twist.



01/01/2013
