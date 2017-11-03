11/07 - Peter reaches for the bottle

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 11th July

Wednesday 11th July

SPOILER ALERT

Peter reaches for the bottle

Peter turns to alcohol after Leanne and Nick refuse to make peace with him and let him spend time with Simon.

Meanwhile, Carla offers Rob a job but she's infuriated when he loses Underworld a vital order. She returns home to find Peter drunk - is it the end for Peter and Carla?

Elsewhere, Anna finally finds out that Faye is being bullied after she catches her looking at a web page ridiculing her for being adopted. But Faye tells Anna she'll never speak to her again if she reports the bullying.

Also, Beth threatens to punch Tracy while Tyrone and Kirsty return from the lakes all loved up. Awww!