11/06 - Simon behaviour leads to disaster

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 11th June

*Hour long episode*



Peter is hovering on the edge as Simon's rebellious behaviour continues to put him through his paces.



Meanwhile an upset Simon has had a confrontation with Head Teacher Brian and runs out of school and Peter is left with another hurdle trying to find where he has gone.



But when he doesn't turn up at Leanne's or back at the flat Peter is forced to call the Police.



At the same time Simon makes a shocking move back at the flat after finding a bottle of wine that Carla has stashed away...



After an entire afternoon of seraching Peter returns to the flat but is horrified to find an unconscious Simon on the sofa with an open bottle of wine.



As they call an ambulance Ken and Leanne rush over, have they found Simon in time? When a guilty Carla suggests she should leave for Simon's sake will Peter be able to give her the reassurances she needs or is this the end for Carla and Peter?



Meanwhile Sunita is a mess after finally leaving Dev but when she finds solace in Stella, the very woman she is betraying, Karl is sickened.



But when Sunita tells Karl that she wants to be with him, how will he respond?



Later on, Dev turns up at the pub and begs Sunita to come home, promising he'll change and offering to make a new life somewhere else if that's what she wants. Will Sunita agree?

Elsewhere, will Nick ever put Eva before Leanne? Marcus is Maria's knight in shining armour as he helps out with Liam.