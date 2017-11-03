11/05 - Lesley dies under Eileen's watch

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 11th May Ep.1

Paul pushes Eileen for an answer to his proposal, but she's in turmoil. The idea of him divorcing his terminally ill wife just doesn't sit right but Paul has his mind made up he wants Eileen.



In the house, Eileen is caring for Lesley but she suddenly becomes aggressive and hits out at Eileen repeatedly, forcing Eileen to take a break outside to compose herself. But she heads back inside to find a lifeless Lesley lying on the floor and a distraught Eileen calls 999...

Meanwhile, Terry is on edge. Knowing that Tina could wake up any time and reveal the truth, he urges Tommy to get the money from Tyrone quickly before Rick comes for them.



Reliable, lovely Tyrone hands over the cash and Terry packs his bags. But when Tommy gets a call from the hospital telling him that Tina's regaining consciousness, he races to her bedside. Will Terry get away with it or will Tina be able to reveal the terrible truth?

Elsewhere, Sunita is forced to stand Karl up when Stella asks her to work late, while David continues to drown his sorrows.