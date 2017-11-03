Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 11th May Ep.2

Paul races back to the house just as the paramedics confirm that Lesley is dead. An emotional Eileen is overcome with sorrow and guilt as Paul breaks down on hearing the awful news.

Later on Paul consoles Eileen but unable to accept his warmth, she confesses that she'd had a fight with Lesley and left her alone. How will Paul react?

Meanwhile, Tommy races back to the flat just in time to see Terry about to leave. Confronting his dad, he demands answers.



After hearing Terry's despicable excuses Tommy hands over the cash. It's the final test - will Terry pocket the cash and leave the street, or will he do right by his son?

Elsewhere, Nick is concerned as David remains an emotional wreck, while Stella walks in as Sunita and Karl smooch in the back room at The Rovers - have they been caught in the act?