12/01 - Police chase ends in crash

In this article







Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 12th January



Coronation Street Episode Guide Thursday 12th January

SPOILER ALERT



Tyrone is upset about his break-up from Kirsty, so when Tina spots her heading over to the flat she blocks her way. Kirsty flies off the handle and accuses Tina of fancying Tyrone! A minor cat-fight looks to break out, but as Tommy breaks the girls up Kirsty makes it clear that it's far from over...



Later on, Kirsty spies Tina and Tyrone in the car together and starts to follow them in the Police car. The blue lights starts to flash behind them, but Tina realises it's Kirsty she refuses to stop the car - instead heading to the nearest Police station...



But Kirsty gives chase, and when Tina slams on the breaks at a red light, the Police car goes straight into the back of them! Will anyone be seriously injured?



Meanwhile, Peter makes it clear to Carla that they need to keep their relationship secret until after the trial. But at the same time Frank is meeting with a private investigator - arranging to have the pair followed! But that's not the only thing on his mind as it's also the day of his Dad's funeral. When he tells Sally that he doesn't want to be alone tonight will she take his lead?



Elsewhere Beckys finds out that the deal with Lloyd is a bust when Steve and Tracy get legal advice; Stella offers Sunita a part-time job at the Rovers; Michelle and Anna try to help an exhausted Katy; while Stella and Karl are gutted when their request for a mortgage on the pub is turned down.







Tyrone is upset about his break-up from Kirsty, so when Tina spots her heading over to the flat she blocks her way. Kirsty flies off the handle and accuses Tina of fancying Tyrone! A minor cat-fight looks to break out, but as Tommy breaks the girls up Kirsty makes it clear that it's far from over...Later on, Kirsty spies Tina and Tyrone in the car together and starts to follow them in the Police car. The blue lights starts to flash behind them, but Tina realises it's Kirsty she refuses to stop the car - instead heading to the nearest Police station...But Kirsty gives chase, and when Tina slams on the breaks at a red light, the Police car goes straight into the back of them! Will anyone be seriously injured?Meanwhile, Peter makes it clear to Carla that they need to keep their relationship secret until after the trial. But at the same time Frank is meeting with a private investigator - arranging to have the pair followed! But that's not the only thing on his mind as it's also the day of his Dad's funeral. When he tells Sally that he doesn't want to be alone tonight will she take his lead?Elsewhere Beckys finds out that the deal with Lloyd is a bust when Steve and Tracy get legal advice; Stella offers Sunita a part-time job at the Rovers; Michelle and Anna try to help an exhausted Katy; while Stella and Karl are gutted when their request for a mortgage on the pub is turned down.