12/04 - Kylie gets David the sack

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 12th April

Kylie drops in to see David at work and is shocked to see that David is a junior.



Determined to get him the recognition that he deserves she insists that she's a former customer of David's and wants him to cut her hair.



David's does a great job and the boss looks really impressed, but just as he looks like a little promotion might be on the cards he reads Kylie's bank card and sees the same surname. As he erupts and orders David to get back to sweeping Kylie kicks up a fuss and ends up getting David sacked.



Back on the street Kylie's furious at what Audrey's actions have driven him and all riled up the pair come up with a plan which leaves Audrey floored!



Meanwhile as Stella and Karl talk through their relationship she insists he hand over his bank cards tells him she won't have him anywhere near their money. Karl accepts it but the atmosphere becomes tense when Sunita arrives.



When they're alone together Karl apologises to Sunita about what happened and puts an end to things - he wants Stella.



Elsewhere Sally gets on everyone's nerves at the factory and Carla is forced to bite her tongue and think of the sweet, sweet cash; while Tina's floored when Tommy presents her with a clapped out VW camper van so they can travel the country!