Coronation Street

12/12 - Carla and Leanne come to blows

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 12th December
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 12th December

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Wednesday 12th December
SPOILER ALERT

Peter's oblivious as Carla continues to drink. At the factory, Rob's furious when she gives him a demotion.
 
But as tipsy Carla struggles to keep up with the work, Rob refuses to help until she reinstates him as assistant manager.
 
Meanwhile, Peter asks Carla to pick Simon up for school because he can't make it. Forced to agree, she drives to school, but Simon immediately susses she's drunk and runs off. Leanne's shocked when he arrives home and explains what happened.
 
Leanne furiously confronts Carla outside the factory and the argument soon turns into a catfight.
 
Elsewhere, Paul and Eileen join Stella for her lunch date with Vince at the Bistro. Stella soon realises she has nothing in common with Vince and so runs off. Karl watches on - is it time he made a move?
 
Also, David spends the night on the sofa, still angry with Kylie, who's threatening to take Max and leave. Gail tells David he won't see Max turned out of his home, so if he wants to end his marriage, he'll have to leave.
 



04/12/2012
