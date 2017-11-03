12/07 - Peter makes an outrageous proposal to Leanne

>
Coronation Street

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 12th July
Thursday 12th July 
A drunken Peter tells Carla to pack her stuff and leave before he goes to try and rekindle things with Leanne. But she viciously tells him he can't come crawling back and so he heads to the Rovers. Is Peter spiralling out of control?
 
Faye tells Anna's headmaster she's being bullied but he doesn't do anything about it after finding out that Lindsay is the bully. He later calls Anna back into school and suspends Faye for fighting with Lindsay and an outraged Anna takes dramatic action.
 
Meanwhile, Kirsty snaps at Tyrone for showing Tommy and Tina their holiday photos, and Michelle informs Rob of Carla's recent troubles.



03/07/2012
