12/11 - Maria and Marcus are forced to defend themselves

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 12th November

Sean is upbeat as he visits Marcus - he knew he still loved him and they're meant to be together. But Marcus is adamant he's got it wrong and Sean leaves upset, confused and humiliated.



Meanwhile, Maria tells Jason that it's over as kindly as possible. Jason angrily starts moving his things out as Maria denies there's anyone else involved. He later confides in Eileen that he's convinced there's someone else. Sean is also suspicious - as he goes to see Marcus, will he stumble upon the truth?



Elsewhere, Steve can't get hold of Michelle and is further put out when Rob tells him he's spoken to her and she's coming home on Thursday. Later, Gary cries off from the match - and all eyes are on Steve.



Also, Gary and Izzy await the results of Tina's pregnancy test.