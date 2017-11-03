>
Coronation Street
12/11 - Maria and Marcus are forced to defend themselves
  
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 12th November

Monday 12th November - Episode 2
Sean is speechless and storms out after seeing Marcus and Maria kissing. He heads to the pub and finds a depressed Jason drinking alone.
 
As Marcus and Maria arrive, they presume Sean has already told Jason so immediately start defending themselves. When Jason finally cottons on he flies at Marcus and the fight breaks out onto the street.
 
Elsewhere, the Rovers lose their football match. Rob blames Steve for being so unfit - sick of Rob's jibes, Steve vows to get even.
 
Also, Gary and Izzy are disappointed to hear Tina's pregnancy test is negative. She later confides in Tommy she feels she's let everyone down - but is he secretly pleased?



06/11/2012
