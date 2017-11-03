>
Coronation Street

12/09 - Tina hatches a plan for her money worries

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 12th September
Coronation Street Episode Guide

Wednesday 12th September
Tommy's relieved when Rita brings Tina back safely. But this doesn't last for long - he opens his post to find out he's being sued by the pizza parlour.
 
Elsewhere, Anna and Owen get Izzy and Gary together to assess other options. They balk at the costs of IVF - but Owen offers to pay the fees so they can have a child.
 
Later in the pub, Owen tries to reassure Tina and Tommy that things will be OK. When he tells them about Gary and Izzy, Tina has an idea.
 
Also, Gloria drives Stella round the bend and Tyrone and Kirsty name their baby Ruby.
 



04/09/2012
