13/01 - Tyrone is in turmoil

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 13th January



Coronation Street Episode Guide Friday 13th January

Tyrone and Tina escaped having to go to hospital after Kirsty's crazed crash. But as they recover at home, Tyrone rings the hospital to check on Kirsty just as the Police arrive and Tina makes an official complaint about her.Torn over his feelings for Kirsty, Tyrone resolves to visit the hospital. He's upset to see her battered and bruised, but she ruins all chance of sympathy by blaming him for the crash as he chose Tina. As he makes to leave, a nurse comes in with Kirsty's test results and reveals that Kirsty is in fact pregnant - Tyrone is floored.Meanwhile the feud between Kylie, David and Owen rages on. But when Owen finds his prize fish floating dead in the pond water he is furious!Elsewhere Becky stands up to Steve while Anne isn't best pleased to see that Sally has spent the night with Frank.