Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 13th January Ep.2

After Kirsty's shock revelation at the hosiptal, Tina is convinced that she is lying again and hopes that Tyrone won't fall for her deceptions again. But thinking of the baby, Tyrone returns to the hospital...



Kirsty is hopeful that they can work their problems out and promisies tyrone that she will change. As she hands him the scan of their baby, Tyrone is overwhelmed - will he take her back?



Meanwhile after yet another argument with Steve, Becky turns up at Danny's unannounced. However, when she spots him with another woman and a little boy calling him "Daddy" she quickly turns in the oppositie direction...



Going after her, Danny explains that the woman is her sister and the boy is his son, Billy. He adds that he is a widower and didn't mention Billy because he thought it might scare her off - what will Becky's reaction be?



Elsewhere, David is taken by surprise by Owen's outburst and assures him that he had nothing to do with the fish; Tommy takes care of a worn-down Tina; while Frank's private investigator tails Peter and Carla, what will happen next?



