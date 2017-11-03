13/04 - Audrey sees red

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 13th April Ep.1

David and Kylie have spent all night camped outside the salon and Owen appears to change the locks - together, they mean business.



But Audrey's no push over and comes up with a little plan of her own asking Mary for a favour...



Using Mary’s motor home as a makeshift salon she pulls up outside and starts inviting her customers in. David and Kylie are left shattered as regulars swarm to the motor home and leave the salon empty.



In a last ditch attempt to tempt back customers they decide that the salon is having a re-vam. As a 'under new management' sign appears in the window will Audrey completely lose it?



Meanwhile after a devastated Leanne persuades Ken to try and talk to Peter about banning her from seeing her, Ken approaches Peter but is told where to go...



However when ken sees how much Simon is missing Leanne he finds himself calling her and inviting her round - uhoh what will Peter think?



Elsewhere Tommy's romantic idea doesn't quite go to plan; Nick talks expansion plans with Eva; while Stella's asks Sunita if there's something he's not telling her...