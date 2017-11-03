Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 13th April Ep.2

When David sees how much he's upsetting his grandmother he starts to waverbut Kylie convinces him to stay strong, he has a right to the salon.



At the same time Audrey is getting more worked up thinking about how David's turned on her after everything she's done for him and marches over to the salon...



Barging her way in she slams David for betraying her and dramatically takes a nail file to the new sign. But when Kylie calls 999 reporting Audrey for criminal damage will the Police be on their side?



Meanwhile Ken starts to feel guilty for going behind Peter's back and letting Leanne see Simon. He tries one more time to persuade Peter to see reason but Peter won't budge and asks him for his support. Will Ken continue to lie to Peter or break Simon's heart?



Elsewhere Tina tells Tommy to invest his money and start thinking about their future; Sunita decides to quit her job at the pub but will Dev like the decision?