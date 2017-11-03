13/08 - Steve is caught between two women

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 13th August

Coronation Street Episode Guide



Monday 13th August - Episode 1

SPOILER ALERT

Tracy's had a comfortable night, but she's not in the clear yet.



She's hanging on to what Steve told her the night before and is convinced they're destined to be together.



Meanwhile, though, heartthrob Steve is getting ever closer to Michelle - she loves that he's proving a fatherly figure to Ryan and they end up kissing.



But when Steve visits Tracy, he realises the impact his words had on her...



Elsewhere, Mary confesses to Hayley that she had a crush on Roy and Tyrone reports Kirsty as missing to the police.