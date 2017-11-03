>
Coronation Street
13/08 - Steve is caught between two women
  
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 13th August

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 13th August


Coronation Street Episode Guide

Monday 13th August - Episode 2
SPOILER ALERT

Steve is put in a tricky situation when Tracy asks Amy if she wants her mummy and daddy to get back together.
 
Later, Amy sees him kissing Michelle and Steve's like a rabbit caught in headlights when she reveals he's meant to be getting back with Tracy. Michelle is understandably icy as Steve tries to explain the situation. 
 
After Michelle demands he tells Tracy the truth, he heads to the hospital to come clean to her.
 
Elsewhere, Gary lends his van to Chesney and Katy. They respond by asking Gary and Izzy to be Joseph's godparents. This gets them thinking, and they start to consider adoption.
 
Also, Mary tells Norris that she's leaving the Street.



07/08/2012
