13/12 - Stella considers taking Karl back

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 13th December

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Thursday 13th December

SPOILER ALERT

Peter worries when Carla stays out all night. But Michelle soon tells him that Carla's at her flat. She was taken in by the police for being drunk and disorderly.



Carla tells Peter she can't face living in Weatherfield with all its bad memories. She's flying back to La - with or without him.



Elsewhere, Karl sends Stella flowers, which she hurls straight back at him. But he still tells her he loves her and knows she has feelings for him, too. When he asks her to meet him for dinner, Stella's flustered.



As he prepares to head out, Karl lies to Sunita. Meanwhile, Jason compliments Stella's outfit as she gets ready and she opens up to him, telling him where she's going. But Jason silences her with a kiss.



Elsewhere, Tyrone gets Fiz a job at Roy's cafe. Chesney's confused when he finds out Tyrone pulled strings for Fiz.



Also, Kirk worries when Beth says she wants a decent Christmas present - but then Chesney mentions frozen turkeys...