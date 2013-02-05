13/02 - Owen overreacts and an argument breaks out | Coronation Street spoilers

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 13th February

As Anna wonders if she should just back down and let Tim have visiting rights, Owen is adamant she mustn't give in to Faye's tantrums. But then a row breaks out and Faye's computer is smashed - is Owen's tough regime the best answer?



Elsewhere, Kirsty is reunited with baby Ruby and Tyrone is questioned by the police. He tells them Fiz had nothing to do with the abduction and it was all his idea, which means Fiz is released with a caution.



Also, Roy confronts Sylvia after a phone call with Milton and Mandy makes digs at Sophie and Jenna as they try to enjoy a drink in the pub.