13/07 - Peter goes AWOL

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 13th July

Coronation Street Episode Guide



Friday 13th July - Episode 1

SPOILER ALERT

Leanne helps Ken search for Peter and their fears rise when Carla tells them about a desperate voicemail message he has left for her.



They decide to report him missing to the police and they fear the worst when they're told a body has been pulled from the canal.

Meanwhile, Tyrone comes to Fiz's rescue when her boiler breaks down and so isn't aware when Kirsty is taken unwell with stomach pains.



Have Tyrone’s unselfish actions helping Fiz left anguished Kirsty on her own worried for her health and that of her unborn baby?

An angry Owen confronts Brian about his failing to sort out Lindsay. When Anna also makes her feelings clear to Julie, Brian reveals Lindsay is the granddaughter of the school’s head of governors.



Will Julie be able to persuade Brian that he must not let a pupil suffer in order to save his own career?