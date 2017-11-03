Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 13th July

>
Ken and Leanne have to identify the body lying in the police morgue - and are relieved when they discover it's not Peter.
 
Peter's still missing - but Leanne's world is rocked further when she goes to pick up Simon and is told Peter has already taken him home.
 
Meanwhile, Kirsty learns that her baby is fine but is upset when she finds out Tyrone didn't respond to her calls because he was with Fizz. The pair get into a vicious row, with Kirsty chucking her food at Tyrone.
 
Meanwhile, Brian finally puts an end to the bullying and Marcus bonds with his flatmate, Kirk.



