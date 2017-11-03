>
Coronation Street

13/06 - Peter makes a traumatic decision

 
Wednesday 13th June 
SPOILER ALERT 

As they stare their failure in the face at the hospital Peter and Leanne realise that they need to stop their petty fights and put Simon first.  
 
Having made a good recovery Simon can go home but it's Leanne Simon wants not Peter...

Peter is an emotional wreck as he struggles to deal with his betrayal of Carla and the stresses of looking after Simon! There Simon runs into Leanne's arms. Explaining he just wants Simon to be happy, Carla's stunned as Peter asks Simon who he wants to live with. Will Simon break Peter's heart and choose Leanne? 
 
Meanwhile Karl gets cold feet about his affair with Sunita after it all gets a bit too cosy living under one roof together...with wife Stella.

But as Karl tries to let Sunita know it was only a bit of fun, he becomes aware that she could ruin everything for him, will he be able to keep her under wraps? 
 
Elsewhere on the Street, Audrey clocks how much Maria has been enjoying Marcus' company and tells her to reign it in before she ruins their friendship; Eva flirts with Jason to make Nick jealous but it all goes horribly wrong...



06/06/2012
