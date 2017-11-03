14/12 - Peter struggles to say goodbye to Simon

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 14th December

Peter dreads saying goodbye to Simon as Carla tells him she's booked them on a flight this afternoon. She also informs Michelle and Rob she's moving away permanently and will be selling the factory. She offers them first refusal, but Rob knows he won't be able to find the money.



Meanwhile, Ken tries to persuade Peter to stay. Will he be able to leave Simon again?

Elsewhere, Stella and Jason are like loved-up teenagers but she bundles him out the back door in his boxers when Eva turns up.



He stuns Eileen and Paul when he arrives back with few clothes on. Stella later goes to return Jason's things - will they get caught out by Eileen?



Also, Chesney tells Katy he thinks Tyrone is having an affair with Fiz. He decides to confront Tyrone.