>
>
Coronation Street

14/12 - Peter struggles to say goodbye to Simon

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 14th December
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 14th December

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Friday 14th December - Episode 1
SPOILER ALERT

Peter dreads saying goodbye to Simon as Carla tells him she's booked them on a flight this afternoon. She also informs Michelle and Rob she's moving away permanently and will be selling the factory. She offers them first refusal, but Rob knows he won't be able to find the money.
 
Meanwhile, Ken tries to persuade Peter to stay. Will he be able to leave Simon again?
Elsewhere, Stella and Jason are like loved-up teenagers but she bundles him out the back door in his boxers when Eva turns up.

He stuns Eileen and Paul when he arrives back with few clothes on. Stella later goes to return Jason's things - will they get caught out by Eileen?
 
Also, Chesney tells Katy he thinks Tyrone is having an affair with Fiz. He decides to confront Tyrone.
 



04/12/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersThe best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         