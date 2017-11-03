>
>
Coronation Street
14/12 - Peter struggles to say goodbye to Simon
  
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 14th December

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 14th December


Coronation Street Episode Guide

Friday 14th December - Episode 2
SPOILER ALERT

Leanne fears Peter has her son when she gets a call from Brian telling her Simon's gone missing from school. In the airport car park, Peter answers Leanne's call and swears he's not with him but they're gobsmacked when Simon shows up to say goodbye. Will Peter be able to leave?
 
Elsewhere, Eileen blasts a mortified Stella for seducing her son. She runs off and Jason follows. Gail witnesses the commotion and when Karl appears fills him in. Karl tells Jason Stella's using him, but Jason warns him to back off. He wants Stella to confirm their fling.
 
Also, Tyrone insists nothing's going on between him and Fiz, but Chesney's not convinced and warns him to stay away from her. Fiz is later forced to admit something's going on, but it's not an affair.



04/12/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersNext Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         