Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 14th December

Leanne fears Peter has her son when she gets a call from Brian telling her Simon's gone missing from school. In the airport car park, Peter answers Leanne's call and swears he's not with him but they're gobsmacked when Simon shows up to say goodbye. Will Peter be able to leave?



Elsewhere, Eileen blasts a mortified Stella for seducing her son. She runs off and Jason follows. Gail witnesses the commotion and when Karl appears fills him in. Karl tells Jason Stella's using him, but Jason warns him to back off. He wants Stella to confirm their fling.



Also, Tyrone insists nothing's going on between him and Fiz, but Chesney's not convinced and warns him to stay away from her. Fiz is later forced to admit something's going on, but it's not an affair.